Lori Harvey Faces a Year in Prison as She Is Charged with 2 Misdemeanors in Hit-and-Run Case

Lori Harvey is facing a potential one-year prison sentence following her hit-and-run arrest in October, PEOPLE can confirm.

The stepdaughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey was charged with two misdemeanors — including one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage — in relation to the incident, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office confirms to PEOPLE Monday.

An arraignment for the 23-year-old has been set for Jan. 21, according a City Attorney’s office spokesperson, and Lori could face one year in prison for the misdemeanors. TMZ was the first to report the news.

A representative for Lori did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A lawyer for the star could not be immediately identified by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Lori Harvey Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

RELATED: Everything to Know about Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s Daughter and Diddy’s Rumored Girlfriend

Lori was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle and attempting to flee the scene.

Authorities previously told PEOPLE that the model’s car was found on its side next to a parked vehicle that she had hit on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. She was detained a short distance from her car after she was identified by a witness who saw her walking away from the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

On Saturday, Lori furthered rumors that she and Future are romantically involved when she posted a video of the rapper, 36, kissing her cheek on her Instagram Stories.

“Life is good,” she wrote on the clip along with a diamond emoji.

On Monday, Future posted a photo of the two cuddling in the pool, captioning it with the same phrase.

Image zoom Future and Lori Harvey Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori first sparked dating rumors with Future in December when he shared a photo of them on his Instagram Stories. Lori was posing in black leather pants, a cropped top and a diamond chain in the steamy picture, which Future wrote over it, “Flawless. Tap for details.”

Future had also shared a video of himself riding in his car with Lori in the passenger seat.

Lori was previously engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay. She was romantically linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs in July 2019, but appeared to have split from the music mogul, 49, shortly before her arrest in October.

A source close to Diddy told E! News at the time that the rapper is not ready to be in a committed relationship.

“Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now,” the insider said. “He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now.”