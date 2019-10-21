Lori Harvey Arrested in Alleged Hit-and-Run After Rumored Split from Diddy

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lori Harvey was arrested on Sunday after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle and attempting to flee the scene.

PEOPLE confirmed with the Beverly Hills Police Department that Family Feud host Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter was involved in a motor-vehicle collision into a parked car, and that she was identified by a witness who saw her walking away from the scene.

Authorities tell PEOPLE that Lori’s car was found on its side next to the parked vehicle that she had hit on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles — and that she was detained a short distance away. She was arrested and released at the scene without physical booking on a misdemeanor citation.

There were no injuries reported.

According to E!, Lori’s arrest comes just days after her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs. A source close to the rapper told the outlet that the rapper is not ready to be in a committed relationship.

“Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now,” the insider said. “He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now.”

Last Thursday, PEOPLE reported that the model, 22, had unfollowed Diddy on Instagram, although she is still following his sons Christian and Justin. As of Monday, the music mogul and his two sons are still following Lori.

Lori and Diddy, 49, sparked dating rumors over the summer after they were spotted strolling around New York City in July wearing matching outfits. And in August, they were photographed vacationing in Italy with Steve, 62, and his wife Marjorie.

The pair were last seen together publicly in September, according to The Shade Room. They never confirmed their relationship.

On Oct. 11 — the same day Diddy was spotted going to dinner with another woman in Los Angeles, who was later identified as Gemini Man actress Nicole Olivera by Bossip — the music mogul’s son Christian said his father and Lori were doing “good.”

“They good. They’re just being…Private time,” Christian, 21, told Hollywood Life. “That’s up to them. So…”

Diddy officially announced his split from longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 32, last October. (She is now expecting her first child with new husband Alex Fine.)

Diddy is a father to three sons (Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25) and three daughters (Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12) from previous relationships.

Lori was previously linked to Diddy’s son, Justin, according to TMZ. She was also once engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay.