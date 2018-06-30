Lorenzo Lamas Files for Divorce from 5th Wife Shawna Craig, Citing Irreconcilable Differences

Lorenzo Lamas and Shawna Craig are calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

The Renegade actor, 60, filed for divorce from his fifth wife on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to records obtained by The Blast.

In the documents, Lamas also listed their date of separation as June 6, 2016, which was over two years ago. Additionally, the actor has requested that no spousal support be paid to either him nor Craig.

A rep for Lamas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Craig could not be reached.

Lamas was previously married to model Victoria Hilbert, actresses Michele Cathy Smith and Kathleen Kinmont and former Playboy playmate Shauna Sand.

Lamas and Craig’s relationship was documented on the short-lived reality show The Second Wives Club.

Shawna Craig and Lorenzo Lamas MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Although Lamas and Craig did not have children together, she served as the surrogate for the actor’s eldest daughter Shayne Lamas in 2015 — carrying Shayne’s second child, and first son, with husband Nik Richie.

“It [complicated the family dynamic] initially,” Lorenzo told Entertainment Tonight at the time.“Of course it would. My friends said, ‘What could you possibly have in common with a person that’s 30 years younger than you?’ I told them, ‘Everything.'”

Lorenzo has six children: son A.J. and Shayne from his marriage to Smith; daughter Paton Lee from his relationship with Daphne Ashbrook; and daughters Alexandra, Victoria and Isabella Lorenza with Sand.

Mario Lopez and Lorenzo Lamas Cliff Lipson/CBS

While opening up about the pair’s relationship in June 2017, 12 months after the date Lamas listed for their separation, Craig told Fox News that she first met Lamas through a friend who suggested the duo should link up — but the actor had a girlfriend at the time.



“Lorenzo said, ‘Oh, I would love to, but I have a girlfriend,’” Craig explained. “So it was kind of an awkward transition. I thought we could be friends.”



However, a week after meeting for the first time, Lamas asked Craig out, letting her know that he had broken up with his girlfriend first — and three months later, he popped the question.

“He showed me the ring. And I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no,’” Craig remarked. “I mean, it had only been three months… [but] we were engaged for a little over a year and then got married in Mexico. It was great.”

The pair said “I do” in Cabo San Lucas in April 2011.