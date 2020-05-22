Lorena served as executive producer and narrator of the upcoming Lifetime film I Was Lorena Bobbitt , which premieres on May 25

Lorena Bobbitt Opens Up About Telling Her Story in Lifetime Movie: It’s ‘More than a Blessing’

Lorena Bobbitt is taking control of her own story.

Lorena, who now goes by Lorena Gallo, served as executive producer and narrator of the upcoming Lifetime film I Was Lorena Bobbitt, premiering on May 25, which recounts what happened in her life before her infamous arrest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was tried in 1993 for cutting off her husband John’s penis and throwing it out her car window. During the trial, Lorena, now 49, claimed that her husband had raped and beaten her on multiple occasions. John was tried and acquitted of rape, while she was acquitted by reason of temporary insanity.

“People used to judge me before, saying that they don't believe my story. To tell the story again is more than a blessing, to me it is an opportunity to tell it right,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the film, which stars Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey.

“Lifetime has a rich history of telling compelling and respectful real-life stories that really resonate with their audience,” she added. “It’s the perfect platform to help spread the awareness of these important issues affecting women and men and children.”

The network will also air a PSA for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Although the #MeToo movement has changed the way people view women’s stories, Lorena added that part of the reason why she decided to make the film was because “not much has changed for domestic violence and survivors.”

“I felt that it was the right thing to do, to come forward with my story,” she told ET. “If I could help at least one person to escape domestic violence then all my pain and suffering that I went through was not in vain.”

Image zoom Lorena Bobbitt and John Bobbitt during 1994 trial Wilfredo Lee/AP;Scott Applewhite/AP

“For some reason, the media was just infatuated about the cutting of this penis instead of what actually is the essence and the core of the story,” she told Fox News in another recent interview. “The story was about domestic violence, domestic abuse, sexual assault.”

“I’m glad I have a platform now,” she added. “I have a voice to talk and communicate what really happened and to be transparent, be raw. These are real issues.”

Lorena also participated in the 2019 docuseries Lorena, which was executive produced by Jordan Peele.