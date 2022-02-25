Loren and Alexei welcomed their second child in August 2021

Loren and Alexei Reveals Their Newborn Son's Hebrew Name in After the 90 Days Sneak Peek

Mazel tov! Loren and Alexei Brovarnik's son officially has his Hebrew name.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple holds a Bris for their newborn son, which includes a ceremonial circumcision and baby naming ritual.

While Loren watched the circumcision with tears running down her face, Alexei helps the mohel — a religious circumciser, who leads the event — complete the procedure.

"That's what moms do during a Bris, they sit on the side, they don't really look," Alexei explains. "The dad is supposedly the one who is supposed to do it."

Once the circumcision is over, it's time for the Brovarnik family to name their son.

"So, a name is not a name until we use it," the mohel says. "If you'll all repeat after me."

Together, the family reveals the baby's Hebrew name. "Shalom, Asher Noah Brovarnik," they say, adding "son of Loren and Alexei" in Hebrew.

While the couple typically calls their second son Baby Boten, his legal name is Asher Noah Brovarnik.

After the ceremony, the couple gives a glimpse into how they chose the baby's moniker.

"Asher is baby Boten's name," Loren says happily in a confessional.

"It is a Hebrew name," Alexei adds. "It comes from Osher, which is happiness and joy. In English, it's Asher."

But choosing the name was no easy process, says Loren.

"You don't realize how many people you don't like when it comes to life when you have to think of a name for your child," Loren says. "You're like 'Oh, I love this name' and the other person is like 'Mmm…no, no. I know somebody like that and I don't like that name.' It's hard."

Loren and Alexei welcomed Asher, their second son, in August 2021. A month later, they introduced the baby on Instagram. "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK 🧿🙌🏼#teambrovarnik #brovbros #boymama," Loren wrote on Instagram.

The couple also shares a two-year-old son named Shai Josef.