'LOTR' 's Ismael Cruz Córdova Shares Why Becoming Middle-Earth's First Latino Elf 'Felt like a Mission'

Ismael Cruz Córdova didn't know he was cast as an elf in The Rings of Power until his final table read

By
Published on August 15, 2022 03:01 PM
Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Photo: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

After seven months of auditioning (and several rejections), Ismael Cruz Córdova celebrated his The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power casting by yelling in the streets of New York City — no surprise since his role in the series is set to be historic.

The actor will be the first Latino elf to grace the Lord of the Rings saga in Prime Video's upcoming prequel The Rings of Power. It's a role he's dreamed of playing since childhood.

"I didn't see myself represented," he told TIME of growing up in the mountains of Puerto Rico. "And when I said, 'I want to be an elf,' people said, 'Elves don't look like you.'"

He adds, "When I heard about the character on the show it felt like a mission."

Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

While auditioning during a top-secret casting process (including coded messages), the 35-year-old told TIME he wasn't sure which role he might eventually play. As he got closer to booking the role, Córdova was only told he'd be playing an "Aragorn-type man."

Toward the end of the his auditions, he recalled, "They flew me out to New Zealand, and the night before my final read, they told me, 'Actually, you're playing an elf.' It started to make sense because I was like, 'Why does this man love trees so much?'"

While Córdova's casting moves the Lord of the Rings franchise forward in terms of inclusivity, his character is not the only one that will challenge the way that J.R.R. Tolkien's books were originally written.

Rings of Power notably added more diversity in both race and gender to the upcoming series, and there's already been backlash from Lord of the Rings superfans who worry that the castings won't represent the original characters.

Rings of Power producer Lindsey Weber shut that complaint down, telling TIME: "We're all up for criticism," she said. "We're not up for racism."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Peter Jackson
'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Says Amazon Ghosted Him Over 'Rings of Power' Prequel Series
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson Says He Almost Got Hypnosis to Forget Making 'Lord of the Rings' to Watch as a Fan
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Dazzles Fans at Comic-Con with Extended Trailer, Musical Performance
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Dazzles Fans at Comic-Con with New Trailer, Live Performance
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser | Prime Video
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powe' r New Full-Length Trailer Teases the 'Beginning of a New Era'
John Leguizamo, James Franco
John Leguizamo Slams James Franco's Reported Casting as Fidel Castro in New Film: 'He Ain't Latino!'
Michael K. Williams
'The Wire' 's Michael K. Williams Described How Most Intense Roles Led to Relapse in Posthumous Memoir
jacob elordi
Jacob Elordi Says He Had '$400 or $800 Left' in the Bank Before 'Euphoria' : 'I Wasn't Booking Jobs'
finn wolfhard, millie bobbi brown, gaten matarazzo
See the 'Stranger Things' Kids' Adorable Audition Tapes Ahead of the Series' 2016 Premiere
8th Screen Actors Guild Awards
'Lord of the Rings' Stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd Reunite for Dinner
Walker Scobell, Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson
Walker Scobell Says Former 'Percy Jackson' Stars Haven't Contacted Him: I'd Love to Hear 'from Logan Lerman'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
Bad Bunny Says His 'Mission' Wasn't Going Worldwide: I Didn't Create Music ‘for the Gringo Audience’
Bad Bunny Says His 'Mission' Wasn't Going Worldwide: I Didn't Create Music 'for the Gringo Audience'
Pilot
Simone Missick Opens Up About 'All Rise' Moving to OWN — and Her Memorable Encounter with Oprah!
Stephanie Hsu, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, Marin Hinkle and Kevin Pollak 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 Jun 2022
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast and Creator Tease 'More Than One' 'Gilmore Girls' Cameo in Season 5
US actress Rachel Brosnahan attends "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" special screening at Steiner Studios on June 2, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Rachel Brosnahan Was Told She Was 'Not Funny' for Years Before Comic Role on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Bridgerton
Everything to Know About 'Bridgerton' 's Queen Charlotte Spinoff Series