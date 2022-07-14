The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres globally Sept. 2 on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Full-Length Trailer Teases the 'Beginning of a New Era'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is on its way!

Amazon Studios released a new two-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer for the highly anticipated series, which "unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age," according to producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay in a press release.

"Until now, audiences have only seen onscreen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many," teases the release.

Set against a backdrop of stunning visuals, the trailer begins with a voiceover by Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani): "There was a time when the world was so young. There had not yet been a sunrise. But even then, there was light."

The voiceover continues, "Elves have forests to protect, dwarves their mines, men their fields of grain. But we Harfoots have each other."

And even though many think the people of Middle-earth are safe, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) warns: "The enemy is still out there — the question is, Where?"

The trailer soon takes a turn for the dire, with High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) intoning, "Darkness will march over the face of the Earth. It will be the end not just of our people, but all peoples."

The epic is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. It will take place in Tolkien's Middle-earth — but will follow a different storyline than the iconic films and will introduce LOTR and Hobbit movie fans to legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history for the first time on screen.

Among the characters waging the epic war of good and evil are Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker); Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry); the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), as well as The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The Rings of Power has a price tag estimated at $450 million, according to AOL, making it Amazon's most expensive project ever.

