Looking Back at Kirstie Alley's Risqué 'Cheers' Emmys Acceptance Speech About Then-Husband Parker Stevenson

Kirstie Alley died of colon at the age of 71 on Monday

By
Published on December 6, 2022 02:23 PM

As Hollywood replays some of Kirstie Alley's best moments, one awards show speech comes to mind.

While accepting her 1991 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Alley the Cheers star laughter to the room with a sexual joke about her then-husband Parker Stevenson.

"And I wanted to thank my husband — and I didn't want to thank him like, 'You know, I really love him and everything.' So I'd like to thank my husband Parker, the man who has given me the big ones for the last eight years," Alley said to laughter from the audience.

Actress Kirstie Alley attends the 43rd Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> on August 25, 1991 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Other hilarious moments in Alley's speech included a nod to past speeches she hadn't delivered because other actresses won the award.

"I don't have anything clever to say because for so many years I've sat there having clever things to say," she quipped, "and then they come back from the dry cleaners and they're wrinkled and I'm embarrassed because they read my speech at the dry cleaner's."

Alley also poked fun at her Cheers costar, Ted Danson. "I only thank God I didn't have to wait as long as Ted," she said of her win. "No, I mean it. I never was an ingénue because I just started too late. Who knows where this could lead if I had to wait — how many more years? Five?"

Actress Kirstie Alley and actor Parker Stevenson attend the 12th Annual Great Coldwater Canyon Chili Cookoff to Benefit St. Michael & All Angels' Parish and Day School on May 7, 1988 at the St. Michael & All Angels' Parish and Day School in Studio City, California.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The Scream Queens actress was married to Stevenson from 1983 to 1997. They had two children together: True and Lillie Parker.

Alley died of colon cancer, her kids confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. She was 71.

Alley's children said in a statement that her "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

RELATED VIDEO: Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of 'Cheers' Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer

Stevenson, 70, also grieved Alley's passing with a tribute via Instagram. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," he wrote alongside an image of them in their younger years.

He ended the post: "You will be missed. With love, Parker."

