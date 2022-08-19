Longtime 'SNL' Talent Chief Lindsay Shookus Departing After 20 Years: 'Headed Someplace Good'

Lindsay Shookus was formerly linked to Ben Affleck, though the pair split in 2019

By
Published on August 19, 2022 04:04 PM
Lindsay Shookus UNICEF at 75 Celebration, New York, USA - 30 Nov 2021
Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lindsay Shookus is leaving Saturday Night Live.

The longtime sketch show producer and talent chief will depart her spot at the NBC show after 20 years, she announced on Instagram Friday.

"After 20 seasons at Saturday Night Live (and 415 live shows - i counted!), I have decided to trade in the wild late night life and move on from the show," she wrote. "When I started in 2002, I was a baby from Buffalo, NY who didn't know anything about the business, except that I so badly wanted to be somehow part of it. I found my place at SNL and I've spent the past two decades developing the most incredible friendships and memories alongside some truly brilliant and talented people."

In addition to thanking the network and her colleagues, Shookus issued a special thanks to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. "I will be forever grateful to Lorne for this once in a lifetime opportunity…thank you for your support, encouragement and freedom to bring my voice to this legendary stage," she added.

"I don't know exactly what else the future holds for me, but I'm a big believer in letting the universe unveil itself to you, and allowing that goodness in. It may not be perfectly written yet, but I know I'm headed someplace good. And I can't wait to share it," she concluded.

Shookus — who has won six Emmy Awards for her role at the comedy series — follows the recent departures of cast members Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney, who all left the series after season 47.

In her goodbye statement, Shookus also expressed gratitude for bringing ex-husband and fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller into her life because "I also met the man with whom I would have my beautiful daughter Maddie with - and what could be a greater gift from my time at the show than my sweet, funny girl who makes every day brighter."

Shookus was formerly linked to Ben Affleck. At the time, sources told to PEOPLE that the pair had entered into an affair — while Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner and Shookus was still married to Miller.

