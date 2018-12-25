Longtime Friends Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Go Sledding in Gowns at Annual Christmas Party

Living in Southern California isn’t going to stop Kim Kardashian West from having as much wintery fun as she possibly can.

On Monday night, the reality star, 38, hosted the KarJenner family’s annual, lavish Christmas Eve bash, and for the occasion, she created a sled set-up with a bunch of artificial snow. She sported a floor-length gown with billowing sleeves that night — and she was still wearing it when she hopped on a sled with her longtime friend Paris Hilton, 37.

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez

Hilton, wearing a short red number, and Kardashian expressed their excitement about sliding down the hill in a video Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West posted on his Twitter account.

“BFF,” he captioned the video, which shows the pair getting pumped up about their activity choice.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” the mother of three calls out with a smile on her face while the hotel heiress dances in the background.

North West, Kanye West, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

“Let’s do it!” Hilton yells in response as they hold hands, and the KKW Beauty mogul grabs a red sled for them to share. The video cuts out before they actually get on.

This was the first year that the Wests hosted the family’s holiday get-together because it’s normally at the residence of momager Kris Jenner. In addition to Jenner, the Wests, and Hilton, also in attendance were sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — as well as a slew of other A-list guests, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Paris

“The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” Kardashian West said in a series of videos.

The annual party came hours after Kim and Khloé unveiled the family Christmas card this year.

The photo includes the two of them and their kids; Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and their children; and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family is dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.