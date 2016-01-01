The Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Dishes on Seeing Famous Ghosts

The star of Long Island Medium may claim to be able to talk to spirits, but she doesn’t have a crystal ball to predict who they will be.

“I’ve seen people that have departed that are famous,” Theresa Caputo tells PEOPLE.

One of her most memorable encounters was with Johnny Carson. During an appearance on Access Hollywood Live, Caputo says the late-night legend’s spirit visited the Long Island Medium star with a message for everyone working on the show.

“I’m like, ‘Well, Johnny Carson is here saying what an amazing job you guys are doing,” Caputo, 48, says. At the time, Access Hollywood was filming in a Burbank studio that The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson once used, but Caputo and many people working on the show didn’t know that.

For more confessions from the Long Island Medium, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands now

PEOPLE magazine cover: Half Their Size

For Caputo, seeing and interacting with spirits isn’t like “sitting and talking to someone.” Instead, she gets a feeling and sees flashes of images.

“I just felt that there was a man there sitting with his feet up wearing a brown suit. I just felt all these things,” she says of her encounter with Carson. “It’s like I’m seeing a quick little movie strip.”

This season on Long Island Medium, Caputo will have even more supernatural encounters with the rich and famous when she does celebrity readings. Her clients include Susan Lucci, The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons.

Long Island Medium returns with all new episodes Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.