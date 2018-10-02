Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Sits Down with Ex Husband Larry After Split: 'It's Not Easy'

Theresa Caputo is adjusting to her new life after splitting from her husband Larry Caputo.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the upcoming new season of Long Island Medium, the former couple comes face-to-face for the first time since announcing their separation last year.

“We separated about a year ago and so I haven’t physically seen Larry in like, nine months,” Theresa says in the clip.

As the two sit down at a restaurant to talk, Larry admits that seeing his ex is harder than he expected.

“It’s not easy,” says Larry. “After 30-plus years — how do you not have emotions?”

Theresa is also faced with the harsh reality of having to experience life on her own for the first time in nearly three decades. After tearing her ACL, the medium undergoes her first major surgery.

“It was weird waking up and Larry not being there,” she says. “But this is our new life.”

Theresa and Larry announced their separation in Dec. 2017 after 28 years of marriage. They share two adult children: Larry Jr., and Victoria.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the TLC stars said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Theresa, 52, officially filed for divorce on April 16. At the time, she Theresa told Extra that the two were living on opposite coasts — he in L.A., and she in New York — and were taking their relationship and the possibility of a reconciliation “day by day.”

Last month, Larry revealed that he’s in a new relationship since splitting from Theresa.

“I have moved on,” he told TMZ. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

Long Island Medium returns for season 13 on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.