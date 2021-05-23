Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo's Daughter Victoria Weds Michael Mastrandrea in New York

"My baby girl is a bride," Theresa Caputo wrote on Instagram as she prepared to give away her daughter Victoria

Theresa Caputo is a proud mother-in-law.

The Long Island Medium star's daughter Victoria Caputo married Michael Mastrandrea on Saturday. The nuptials took place at Our Lady of Mercy church in Hicksville, New York on Long Island.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, Caputo, 54, shared a photo of herself and the bride-to-be at the rehearsal dinner. "Last night the rehearsal dinner Tomorrow my baby girl is a bride," she wrote on Instagram.

The proud parent later posted a video from the party bus as she shuttled to the venue with the bridal party. The mother of the bride revealed her high-teased rockstar hair and her black sequined dress, featuring one long sleeve.

Victoria Caputo wedding Credit: Victoria Caputo/Instagram

The happy couple released butterflies after the ceremony, before moving the party to the rooftop of Hudson House in Jersey City for the waterfront reception, complete with views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. In addition to the obligatory cake photo, they shared a New York style pizza pie, using the hashtag "#pizzamyheart."

After her first dance with her husband, Victoria shared a mother-daughter dance with Theresa, which was appropriately set to Carrie Underwood's "Mama's Song."

The mother-daughter pair appeared on a December 2019 episode of Say Yes to the Dress, during which she "received a sign" from her grandmother. "And my grandmother was with me when I went wedding dress shopping," she said on PEOPLE Now at the time.

Victoria Caputo wedding Credit: Victoria Caputo/Instagram

The Good Grief author shares Victoria, 26, and son Larry Jr., 28, with ex-husband Larry Caputo, to whom she married in 1989 before they finalized their divorce in 2018.

Theresa revealed in February that she's been dating someone new during lockdown. "[We're] taking it day-by-day and just enjoying and embracing life one day at a time," she said on People the TV Show!