Long Island Medium: Watch Theresa Caputo's Reading with Sisters Whose Father Died on 9/11

Sometimes, a reading with Theresa Caputo isn’t always planned.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Long Island Medium, the TLC star is wedding dress shopping with her daughter Victoria when she picks up on the father of two women working at the shop who died in the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks.

“Honestly, I was stressing out a little bit, because spirit was starting to come through and I didn’t want to pull any focus away from Victoria’s day,” she admits. “Now that she has one dress in the running, all bets are off.”

Addressing one of the bridal consultants, Caputo says she was “starting to feel like I couldn’t breathe.”

“Do you know what I do for a living? I’m a medium,” she explains. “So I was getting nervous, because I didn’t know if I was picking up something. I felt like I was choking. I kept smelling smoke. How do you connect with the father that’s departed?”

Image zoom TLC

Caputo learns the two women are sisters and goes on to share more details she’s picking up on.

“I feel like I can’t take a deep breath. He tells me that you weren’t expecting him to depart when he passed,” she says. “This is unusual — when I went to your dad he saluted me. I looked at his shirt and it said ‘hero’ on it. He’s making me feel the emotion that he died as a hero. Did your dad save someone?”

The sisters, who admit they were generally “skeptical of mediums” before the appointment, reveal their father died on Sep. 11 and is believed to have helped others escape the Twin Towers in New York City.

“When Theresa was talking about difficulty breathing, I thought about all the smoke involved on that day and I of course thought of my father,” says one sister.

“Our dad worked in the finance industry in Manhattan on Sep. 11,” adds the other. “So there was no uncertainty from her who it was. It was crazy.”

And when Theresa picks up on a final detail — red roses, symbolizing an anniversary — everyone is moved as the sisters reveal their parents were also celebrating their anniversary that day.

“Our mom was there, they were celebrating their anniversary,” they explain. “That morning, she called him after the first [tower] was hit and he didn’t leave. And she left.”

“I just got the goosebumps,” Caputo says.

Long Island Medium airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.