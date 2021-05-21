Comedian London Hughes Says She 'Had an Asthma Attack' Before Kissing Former Costar Regé-Jean Page

"I had to kiss him and I never had an on-camera kiss before," London Hughes said of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page

London Hughes has lived out every Bridgerton fans' fantasy.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the British comedian opened up about the time she got to kiss Regé-Jean Page.

"He's a really good friend of mine and we actually started out together," Hughes, 31, told host Kelly Clarkson of the Bridgerton alum. "He played my first-ever love interest on a TV show and I had to kiss him, and I'd never had an on-camera kiss before. So I had an asthma attack and he helped me."

"To calm me down, he was like, 'We should just kiss beforehand.' And I was like, 'Okay, okay. I'm sure if we must kiss beforehand.' So, we had practice kisses before the main kiss on-camera. But then the main kiss on-camera got canceled, so I kissed him for free," Hughes added, noting that it was a "great" experience.

As Clarkson explained that she "could never" be an actor because she'd have to kiss people while not knowing their "mouths have been," Hughes joked: "I'm happy to open my mouth to kiss [Regé-Jean]. It wasn't hard work at all. I was happy to do that."

Rege-Jean Page and London Hughes Credit: London Hughes/Instagram

After all these years later, Hughes said that she has still remained close to the 31-year-old Sylvie's Love actor.

"We're still friends and Bridgerton came out the same time as my special. We both had billboards on Sunset Boulevard in [Hollywood] at the same time," she said. "We messaged each other, like, 'I'm so proud of you' and I'm like, 'Mate, I'm so proud of you.' Now, it's so surreal seeing your friend go from, like, great actor to now great actor and hunk of the world."

Hughes added: "It's crazy. I'm so proud of him!"

The Kelly Clarkson Show - London Hughes Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Earlier this year, Hughes told Glamour that she worked with Page on a "sitcom in the U.K that never got made." As she recalled what a "good kisser" Page is, she also weighed in on his steamy sex scenes with former costar Phoebe Dynevor.