Loki Is Almost Here! Marvel Releases New 'Special Look' Teaser Ahead of Series' Premiere

Loki is getting closer to bringing mischief to a television screen near you.

Marvel has released a new "Special Look" at the upcoming Disney+ series in which Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Maybe Loki wants to mix it up. Is that possible? He can change?" says timeline officer Mobius M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) near the beginning of the brief spot.

"This variant is insubordinate, stubborn, unpredictable," says Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) of the multi-layered villain.

"He's doing great ... but he's really arrogant," Mobius quips of Loki, who later says himself that he is "burdened with glorious purpose."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Loki Owen Wilson in Loki | Credit: Marvel Studios movies

Loki Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Loki | Credit: Marvel Studios movies

Loki takes place after Avengers: Endgame and follows the God of Mischief as he steps out of the shadow of brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

In addition to Hiddleston, 40, Wilson, 52, and Raw, 38, the series stars Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

A two-minute clip released last month saw Mobius telling Loki he wanted the latter to help the Time Variance Authority (TVA) "fix" reality after Loki's breaking of the Tesseract interrupted "the proper flow of time."

Subsequent action-packed scenes teased a complicated relationship between the two, with Loki leveraging his signature wit as he let Mobius know wryly, "It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me. ... I'm 10 steps ahead of you."

Loki Tom Hiddleston in Loki | Credit: Marvel Studios movies

RELATED VIDEO: Marvel Super-Fan Documents Watching Avengers: Endgame 110 Times to Break a World Record

"Loki, I have studied almost every moment of your entire life. You've literally stabbed people in the back, like, 50 times," Mobius told the seemingly reformed villain after the latter insisted that Mobius could trust him.

"Well, I'd never do it again!" Loki quipped after a moment's hesitation.

Loki's release date was revealed in February, alongside that of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, premiering Tuesday — fittingly, on May 4 (Star Wars Day).

The two series come after the success of Disney+'s WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latter of which recently aired its final episode on April 23.