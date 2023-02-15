'Loki' Season 2: Everything to Know

Warning: spoilers for Loki season 1 ahead.

The god of mischief is coming back to our TV screens soon.

Following the release of Disney+'s Loki series in 2021, it has been confirmed that the upcoming second season will be part of the MCU's Phase 5, which kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show follows an alternate version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after he has created a new timeline. Throughout the first season, the alternate Loki works with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to help monitor the timeline and eliminate other time variants.

Along the way, he makes some interesting friends, including a time variant of himself, leading to the introduction of He Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors), who created the TVA to prevent a multiversal war between variants of himself.

One of those said variants, Kang the Conqueror, makes his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With that new character introduction, here's everything to know about the new season of Loki.

Who is starring in Loki season 2?

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in Loki. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki, alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Eugene Cordero as Casey and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes. While Jonathan Majors' return is not officially confirmed, Marvel head Kevin Feige teased "the whole cast" would be back, so many assume that means we'll see Majors' Kang variations again.

Additionally, Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) and Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) have been cast in undisclosed roles, per Deadline.

What will Loki season 2 be about?

While Marvel hasn't released an official synopsis for the new season, writer Michael Waldron teased there will be an emotional arc for the titular character. "In creating the show in the first place, the only way it's worth doing to me is that we can find a new story to tell with this character," he told Deadline's "Hero Nation" podcast in May 2022.

"It felt like we had new emotional ground to cover with Loki. That's the only way into season 2. We absolutely found that. It's a great continuation of that story that feels different from season one and hopefully will subvert expectations."

When did Loki season 2 film?

Disney +

Filming reportedly kicked off in June 2022 in the United Kingdom and wrapped that October in London. As shown in set photos, some of the season appears to take place in the 1970s based on the costumes seen on the characters.

How many episodes will Loki season 2 have?

Owen Wilson in Loki. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The new season will have a total of six episodes, according to Deadline.

Who is directing Loki season 2?

Tom Hiddleston in Loki. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Per Deadline, duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (who previously worked on Marvel's Moon Knight) are set to co-direct a majority of the episodes for the new season. Eric Martin is also slated to pen all six episodes.

When will Loki season 2 be released on Disney+?

Jonathan Majors in Loki. Marvel Studios

Disney+ has confirmed that Loki season 2 will begin streaming summer 2023, though they haven't announced an exact release date.