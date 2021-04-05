See Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Trade Jabs in Action- and Wit-Packed New Trailer for Loki

Loki is back on the scene — but perhaps not on his own terms.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson light up the screen in a brand-new trailer for Loki, premiering June 11 on Disney+.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two-minute clip gives Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a glimpse into some of the previously unrevealed plot points — and new interactions between the God of Mischief (Hiddleston, 40) and timeline officer Mobius M. Mobius (Wilson, 52).

"We protect the proper flow of time. You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality," Mobius tells Loki after the latter is detained within the Time Variance Authority (TVA). "I want you to help us fix it."

Subsequent action-packed scenes tease a complicated relationship between the two, with Loki leveraging his signature wit as he lets Mobius know wryly, "It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me. ... I'm 10 steps ahead of you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOKI Image zoom Wunmi Mosaku and Owen Wilson in Loki | Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

LOKI Image zoom Owen Wilson in Loki | Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

LOKI Image zoom Tom Hiddleston in Loki | Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

"Loki, I have studied almost every moment of your entire life. You've literally stabbed people in the back, like, 50 times," Mobius tells the seemingly reformed villain after Loki insists Mobius can trust him.

"Well, I'd never do it again!" Loki quips after a moment's hesitation.

The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Loki, the God of Mischief, as he steps out of his brother Thor's shadow. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, it stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

"Prep is going really well. #Loki," Hiddleston jokingly wrote in the caption for a video he shared on Instagram back in January that showed him strapped into a harness, practicing a flying move through the air before landing on a green cushion with a fall.

LOKI Image zoom Loki poster | Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Jokes About Why His Kids Don't Care About Him Being Marvel Superhero The Falcon

Loki's release date was revealed back in February, alongside that of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which will premiere just over a month earlier — fittingly, on May 4 (Star Wars Day).

Hiddleston teased Loki during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, telling fans his character has "a lot of psychological evolution" to work through.

"You guys saw Avengers, right? So he's still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there's a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started."

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige said in a Bloomberg profile published in November 2019 that Loki will connect to the Doctor Strange sequel that is now set to premiere in March 2022.