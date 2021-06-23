Tom Hiddleston's Loki Makes Marvel Cinematic Universe History as First Openly Bisexual Character

Following the release of Loki's third episode Wednesday, series director Kate Herron confirmed on Twitter that Loki's sexuality is now MCU canon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made history by confirming that Loki, the God of Mischief, is bisexual.

In episode three of Disney+'s Loki, Tom Hiddleston's titular character reveals his sexuality during a conversation with a female timeline-hopping variant named Sylvie. While discussing romantic partners, Sylvie asks Loki: "How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince."

"A bit of both. I suspect the same as you," Loki replies.

Following the episode's release, series director Kate Herron confirmed on Twitter that the scene had established Loki as the MCU's first openly bisexual character.

"From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," she wrote. "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu."

Retweeting Herron's message, actress Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie, wrote: "And look at that beautiful lighting," referring to the hues of pink, purple and blue that light the scene, which match those of the bisexual pride flag.

In the Marvel comic books, Loki is canonically pansexual and gender fluid.

His gender identity in the series was previously confirmed in a teaser, which begins with a shot of the Time Variant Authority's file on Loki. On the file, which includes various information about the shapeshifting trickster, his sex is listed as "FLUID."

There are several other characters in the MCU who are queer in the Marvel comics, including Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. While her sexuality hasn't yet been addressed in the films, Thompson previously promised that the character would have an LGBTQ storyline.

"First of all, as new King [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen, so that will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted," Thompson said during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Marvel president Kevin Feige later confirmed Thompson's statement, hinting that the LGBTQ representation would continue.

"The answer is yes," Feige told io9 of Valkyrie having an LGBTQ storyline. "How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you'll see across our films, not in just Thor 4."