Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Actor Eddie Jones Dies at 84

Eddie Jones, the beloved actor from the 1990s ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has died. He was 84.

Jones’ death was first announced by the Interact Theatre Company of Los Angeles, of which he was a member. Jones’ rep confirmed his death to PEOPLE Monday.

“Our treasured longtime member, dear friend and trusted colleague, Eddie Jones, passed away today,” ITC said in a statement posted to its website on Saturday, July 6.

“Eddie was a true pillar of our company from its earliest days. An actor of keen wit and sharp instinct, when Eddie was onstage, you couldn’t keep your eyes off him. When he was off-stage, his broad, bright smile would light up the room,” the company’s statement continued.

“Everyone who knew Eddie as a friend, or had the good fortune to share the stage with him, was touched by his gentle and generous nature. He will be deeply missed by all. ITC extends its deepest condolences to his dear, devoted wife Anita Khanzadian Jones, and extended family,” the statement concluded. “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Eddie.”

Jones’ career spanned decades, and he appeared in numerous roles on Broadway and the silver screen in addition to his television career.

His most notable TV series role was probably as the beloved Jonathan Kent — Clark Kent/Superman’s dad — on the ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which ran for four seasons from 1993 to 1997.

Jones appeared in more than 250 plays over 45 years. His Broadway performances included George Sikowski in That Championship Season, and Sheriff McKinstry in Devour the Snow, according to his ITC bio.

He also starred in 2003’s Seabiscuit and in 2004’s The Terminal opposite Tom Hanks, as well as roles in A League of Their Own, Year of the Dragon, and Sneakers. He appeared on notable TV shows including Veep, Cheers, Touched by an Angel, and The Invisible Man.