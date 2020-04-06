Logan Williams' Agent Says 'We Are in Shock and Mourning' After The Flash Actor Dies at 16

Image zoom IMDB

Logan Williams’ loved ones are reeling in the wake of his sudden death at 16.

The actor, best known for playing a young Barry Allen on The CW’s The Flash, died on Thursday. No cause of death has been revealed.

His agent Michelle Gauvin told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday, “We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss.”

“Logan was an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit,” the statement continues. “We will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Logan’s mother Marlyse Williams confirmed his death in an interview last week with The Tri-City News, a local Canadian newspaper, saying the family was “absolutely devastated.”

According to the grieving mom, due to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus crisis, the family has been mourning Logan’s death over phone, social media and email.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she said. “It’s hard.”

She also shared that her late son played soccer and guitar, and enjoyed rap music.

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” she said.

Logan is survived by his mother, father Clive, grandparents, aunts and uncles, according to the newspaper. Information about a memorial service has not yet been released.

Grant Gustin, who plays the titular role on The Flash, paid tribute to Williams on Instagram on Friday.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014,” he captioned a photo of himself posing with the young actor on the set of the superhero TV series.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” continued Gustin, 30. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

In addition to The Flash, Williams also had roles in When Calls the Heart, Supernatural and The Whispers.