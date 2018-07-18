Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul Says Girlfriend Chloe Bennett 'Never Turned Her Back on Me'

Logan Paul is opening up about his relationship with actress Chloe Bennet.

The controversial YouTuber, 23, posted a touching tribute to Bennet on Instagram, thanking the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, 26, for always supporting him.

“Never thought it was possible but this girl has won my heart. One of the MANY reasons I love Chloe: over the past year she’s experienced ALL my ups & all my downs. and as most of you know… mainly downs,” he wrote.

Paul said Bennet stood by him following the backlash he faced after he posted a video that appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan.

“She never turned her back on me, she didn’t publicly shame me, and she didn’t hop on the ‘I Hate Logan Paul’ bandwagon,” he continued. “Instead, she stuck her neck out for me, risked her career and personal friendships, and chose to help me grow as a human being & educate me on how to use my platform more responsibly… WHICHHHH all allowed me to learn from my mistakes because she saw something special in me.”

He also asked fans to be kind to Bennet on social media.

“And to anyone giving her a hard time, please do not hold Chloe accountable for MY actions in the past,” he concluded. “Instead recognize her efforts to help me become a better man & do good on this floating rock. That’s a queen right there. My queen.”

Paul and Bennet went public with their relationship earlier this month after they were spotted kissing.

When asked if the two were dating on Twitter, Bennet wrote that the YouTuber has changed her life “for the better.”

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

“Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f— in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Bennet wrote. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”