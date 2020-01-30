Logan Paul Wears Matching Jackets with Josie Canseco 3 Months After Her Split from Brody Jenner

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco seem to be a good match.

On Wednesday, the YouTuber, 24, and the model, 23, were spotted together in Miami wearing custom matching red jackets that read “Problem Child” on the back. The pair also matched underneath the jackets with all-black outfits and sneakers.

In the photograph, Canseco was all smiles, appearing to be mid-conversation with her matching counterpart. According to TMZ, the two recently started dating after years of running in the same Los Angeles circles.

Both stars are in Miami to support Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, who is set to make his boxing fight debut against fellow social media star AnEsonGib on Thursday night at the Meridian at Island Gardens.

Logan previously competed in a match against YouTuber KSI in November. After six rounds, the win went to KSI after two judges ultimately scored the match in favor of him while the third had it for Paul, according to CBS Sports.

Logan and Canseco were most recently seen together earlier this month, holding hands while going for a stroll around the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

The reported new romance comes after Canseco — who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco — split from Brody Jenner last October after three months of dating. The two had been together since the summer, after Jenner, 36, announced his split from ex Kaitlynn Carter. Canseco and Jenner were introduced by his The Hills: New Beginnings costar, Frankie Delgado.

Though their romance was brief, the model received Jenner’s mother Linda Thompson’s seal of approval.

“I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl,” said Thompson, 69, in September. “I think they like the same things. She’s very outdoorsy. Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and the New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does, too. And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them.”

Logan, meanwhile, split from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet in 2018.