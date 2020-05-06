YouTuber Logan Paul Confirms He's Dating Josie Canseco: 'It's Pretty Serious'

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco were first seen together in early January

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco are the real deal.

The YouTuber, 25, confirmed Tuesday in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and the 23-year-old model are dating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's just me, the bird, a couple of homies and a girl," Paul said when asked who he is isolating with amid the coronavirus pandemic, before confirming that the "girl" he was referring to was indeed Canseco.

Paul also shared how he and Canseco, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, met.

"It was as a crossing of L.A. circles," he explained. "She's over here and I'm over there and we crossed circles one night…It's f—ing serious. It's pretty serious."

Paul continued, "Relationships are about compromise. If you have a checklist and the person you're with checks off all those boxes, good for you. I envy that person. That is insane. I think the idea is to get in a relationship and grow with the person as they develop traits you are attracted to. [Josie], she definitely checks out the majority for sure. Just like me, we both have stuff to work on."

Image zoom Snorlax/Marksman / MEGA

Image zoom BACKGRID

RELATED: YouTuber Logan Paul Holds Hands with Josie Canseco 3 Months After Her Split from Brody Jenner

Paul, who split from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet in 2018, said that due to his personal life, he is more cautious now about entering a new relationship.

"Full transparency, if you're a woman and you get tied up in my life, your life will never be the same," Paul said. "It's a whirlwind, so I'm hesitant to involve the person I'm spending my time with as much as I do everything else, for the sake of them and their life."

"You say the name Jake Paul or Logan Paul, depending on the room you're in, some people get a shiver down their spine," he said. "Just the sound of it is like, 'Oh those kids.' And I totally get it, we've done some [stuff] and I want people to be aware of [it] before they get into it."

RELATED VIDEO: Tana Mongeau Says It Was an 'Immense Learning Experience' Marrying Jake Paul

Paul and Canseco were first spotted together in early January, holding hands while going for a stroll around the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

In January, the pair were photographed wearing matching outfits while in Miami to support Logan's brother, Jake, 23, for his boxing fight debut against fellow social media star AnEsonGib.

RELATED: Logan Paul Wears Matching Jackets with Josie Canseco 3 Months After Her Split from Brody Jenner

Canseco most recently split from Brody Jenner last October after three months of dating. The two had been together since the summer, after Jenner, 36, announced his break up with ex Kaitlynn Carter. Canseco and Jenner were introduced by his The Hills: New Beginnings costar, Frankie Delgado.