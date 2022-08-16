Logan Palmer Admits to 'Destructive Thoughts and Constant Doubt' Before 'Bachelorette' COVID Elimination

Logan Palmer spoke with gratitude about Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette — but acknowledged his time on the show "wasn't all roses" due to mental health struggles

By
Published on August 16, 2022 12:10 PM
THE BACHELORETTE - ABCs "The Bachelorette" stars Logan
Photo: Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Logan Palmer is opening up about his mental health after his sudden exit from The Bachelorette.

After his elimination on Monday night's episode — which came after Logan tested positive for COVID — he issued a statement on the experience via Instagram.

"I have struggled with my mental health since I was 12 years old, and this process was more difficult in that arena than I ever thought possible," he said of his time on the ABC series.

"Destructive thoughts and constant doubt are hurdles that I think everyone relates to at some point but not everyone talks about. I want to be transparent about that part of my journey too, and I hope I can be a safe place for others who struggle with it."

Of the experience, he added, "It wasn't all roses, but I am grateful for it all."

Logan was originally chosen by Rachel Recchia to be part of her "team" — though later in the season, he admitted to feelings for co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey. Logan made the switch to Gabby's side, leaving Rachel to process the twist.

He spoke about the decision to pursue Gabby in a paragraph to both Bachelorettes, which he wrote with gratitude.

LOGAN, RACHEL RECCHIA
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

"Two very strong women gave me the opportunity to learn about myself and about relationships. Thank you for your class, your patience, and your time," he addressed Gabby and Rachel. "Rachel, I'm sorry that I added more difficulty to an already challenging journey. That was never my intention, but it was inspiring how strong you were through it all."

"Gabby, thank you for taking a chance on me. The stars didn't quite align with you and I, but I am a better person for knowing you," he continued. "You both have shaped me into a better man and are so deserving of happiness."

Logan's leave was criticized by Bachelorette viewers on Monday night when it appeared ABC's production team didn't explain his COVID diagnosis to either Bachelorette. Host Jesse Palmer didn't share the news with Gabby or Rachel — Logan was simply removed from the episode.

The COVID scare resulted in Gabby's cocktail party being canceled during Monday night's episode.

