The O.C.'s Logan Marshall-Green and Diane Gaeta Finalize Divorce

The exes separated after six years of marriage and share two children

The O.C. actor Logan Marshall-Green and his estranged wife, actress Diane Gaeta, have finalized their divorce.

On July 23, the exes' divorce judgement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirms. PEOPLE is out to reps for Marshall-Green and Gaeta.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple wed on Dec. 12, 2012 and separated more than six years later on Feb. 1, 2019.

According to the divorce judgement, Marshall-Green, 43, and Gaeta, 40, have been awarded joint legal and physical custody of son Tennessee Logan, 6, and Culla Mae, 10, Gaeta's daughter from a previous relationship.

Image zoom Logan Marshall-Green and Diane Gaeta with their two children JB Lacroix/WireImage

As part of their settlement agreement, Marshall-Green and Gaeta are "ordered to share information, and to meet and confer in making or modifying major decisions regarding the health, education and welfare of" the children.

As for child support, the agreement states that beginning Feb. 1, 2020, Marshall-Green shall pay Gaeta "the sum of $4,000 ($2,000 for Culla Mae and $2,000 for Tennessee), payable in full on the first (1st) day of each month and continuing until each respective child reaches the age of majority‚ dies, marries, becomes self-supporting, emancipated, reaches the age of eighteen (18), or the age of nineteen (19) if she/he is residing with a parent and attending high school full-time, upon further written agreement of the Parties, or until further order of Court, whichever first occurs."

Marshall-Green is further responsible to "maintain [and pay for] health insurance for the Minor Children, until child support terminates by operation of law," the documents state.

Additionally, beginning Feb. 1, 2020, Marshall-Green shall pay Gaeta spousal support in "the sum of $6,000 per month, payable in full on the first day of each month and continuing each month thereafter until death of either party, [Gaeta]’s remarriage or registration as a domestic partner‚ or December 1, 2021 (32 months total duration from the date of Separation and date of termination),whichever first occurs. Spousal Support shall be non-modifiable as to amount and duration. December 1, 2021 shall be deemed the non-modifiable termination date of spousal support."

According to the settlement, the pair has agreed to keep "any and all furniture, furnishings, appliances, artw0rk‚ jewelry and personal effects" currently in their own custody.

Their divorce finalization comes more than a year after Gaeta filed for divorce on April 5, 2019. Back then, Gaeta suggested that Marshall-Green — best known for his TV roles in The O.C. and 24 — had cheated on her with another actress.

“I filed for divorce today from @elemgy because people aren’t always what they seem and to every woman out there: always trust your gut,” Gaeta shared on Instagram in a since-deleted message that tagged her ex-husband.