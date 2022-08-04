People.com Entertainment TV Logan Lerman Confirms He Won't Return for New 'Percy Jackson' Show but Is 'Really Excited' to Watch Disney+ first announced its planned Percy Jackson TV series, starring Walker Scobell in Logan Lerman's former role, in January By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 01:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Don't expect Logan Lerman to return to his Percy Jackson roots. Lerman, 30, originally starred in the title role in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, so it's natural fans have wondered if he'll make an appearance in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series heading to Disney+. "It's an interesting question because, could you? Sure. But, I'm not. I'm not," he told The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that his potential return would "just depend on certain factors, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role." "But they haven't talked to me, they don't want me in it, I don't think," he continued. "I probably would've heard something by now. But either way, who cares? It's awesome that they're making it, and I'm excited to see them do it." Lerman continued to rave about the upcoming interpretation, saying he was "curious to see" how everything pans out. "Everything I've seen so far, peripherally, just about casting and how they're doing it, and that [Percy Jackson author] Rick [Riordan] is running it, just makes me happy," he added. "It makes me happy for the fans and excited for this new generation to watch it." Walker Scobell Says Former Percy Jackson Stars Haven't Contacted Him: 'I'd Love to Hear from Logan Lerman' The Percy Jackson movie franchise is based on author Rick Riordan's book series of the same name. A third film following the events featured in The Titan's Curse novel was supposed to occur, but Lerman confirmed in 2014 that the project was "not happening." "It's been a great experience for me," he told MTV News at the time. "It's opened up a lot of doors for me, but I don't think it's happening." 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection Disney+ then announced its Percy Jackson TV series in January. Walker Scobell will take on Lerman's former role as Percy, a 12-year-old boy who discovers he is a demigod. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri are also in the cast. Recently, Scobell said the film's stars have "not yet" reached out to congratulate him on his casting news. "I really hope they do. That would be really cool," he told PEOPLE in May. "I'd like to hear some advice from Logan Lerman. I really liked his Percy Jackson." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The new show was slated to arrive in 2023, but the book series' author — who is also an executive producer on the series — has since said it might not drop until 2024.