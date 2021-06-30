“I would be totally happy and content, if nobody on this earth knew who I was,” the Love Wellness owner said

Lo Bosworth Explains Why She Didn't Return to The Hills, Talks 'Trauma' from Early Fame

Television personality Lo Bosworth attends the Samsung Hope for Children Gala 2015 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 17, 2015 in New York City.

A return to The Hills was never on Lo Bosworth's radar.

While Bosworth, 34, finds it "interesting" to watch her former costars on reality TV again, the experience made her "a little uncomfortable," she told AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes on their Unzipped podcast episode on Wednesday.

"I was just not interested in other people in an editing thing deciding, 'Okay for Lauren the person, who are we going to present her and what she's going to be doing,'" she said in regard to production's input on the show's storylines.

"I would be totally happy and content if nobody on this earth knew who I was and I could just do what I wanted every day and just be successful that way," the Love Wellness owner continued. "All of this stuff, like still to this day makes me feel a little uncomfortable."

Filming The Hills was a traumatic experience for Bosworth, she told McCord and Grimes.

"It comes back to just being young, being on TV for the first time, being at college [and] kids making fun of you... I think that initial trauma has never really left," she said on the podcast. "I realized quickly when I was on television I was like, Oh, I actually don't like being on TV."

The entrepreneur added, "I prefer to just be an anonymous person, but I opened Pandora's box. I can never close it again."

Bosworth finds more passion in her women's care line, Love Wellness. instead of being on TV, she said, but wishes "great things" for all her former cast mates.

"In the way that the people who are doing The Hills are leaning in, I'm leaning in just a totally different direction," she added on the podcast.

Bosworth, who starred on the original The Hills when it aired from 2007-2010, admitted on the podcast that while she's not participating in the reboot The Hills: New Beginnings, she has watched some of it.

"It's interesting to me to see the people that have chosen to continue to participate in The Hills. I'm like wow, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona," Bosworth said.

"It's interesting for me to see everybody as we've aged. I think that was the most shocking thing to me, to be totally honest with you, because I feel like their personalities are probably the same but just how different everybody looks compared to 20. It's really interesting," she said.

