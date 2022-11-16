Lizzy Savetsky Exits 'RHONY' Reboot, New Housewife Says She Was Being Subjected to Antisemitic Attacks

The Real Housewives of New York City reboot hasn't even premiered yet, and it's already lost one of its Housewives.

Lizzy Savetsky and Bravo confirmed Wednesday she has exited the upcoming season 14 overhaul of the hit Bravo series.

"I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky said in a statement on Instagram.

The digital influencer went on to say that as "a proud orthodox Jewish woman" she hoped being part of the series would be an opportunity to represent people of her faith.

"Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Bravo said that "after thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."

Sources close to production previously told PEOPLE the mother of three, who is wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, stopped filming for the show nearly two weeks ago.

Her exit comes not even a month after Bravo announced she would be part of the cast alongside Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

In the official release, Bravo described Lizzy as a "digital influencer" who "uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs." A "Proud Jew and Zionist," as she writes on Instagram, Lizzy runs her own matchmaking service called Bashert, while helping Jewish singles find love.

A Forth Worth, Texas, native, she first moved to the Big Apple for college, according to Bravo, and recently returned to New York City after a brief stint in her home state.

Season 14 of RHONY is filming now and is set to debut in 2023.

The show will feature an entirely new cast of "dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps."

Among them is Lyons, previously the President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now is the Co-Founder and CEO of the beauty brand LoveSeen. She also had her own reality show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, on HBO Max in 2020.

Lyons, De Silva, Hassan, Lichy, Taank and Whitfield all appeared together for the first time when the cast was revealed during a Watch What Happens Live taping at BravoCon 2022 last month. All even posed together with executive producer Andy Cohen.

Lizzy was notably absent from that moment, though a source tells PEOPLE that it was due to the episode taping over a religious holiday.

Meanwhile, the former stars of RHONY — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams, who all appeared on season 13 together — were at BravoCon 2022, too, though did not reunite as a cast for any official appearance or panel.

The ladies haven't been together as a group since filming wrapped on the series. A reunion special was pushed back and later canceled, a Bravo spokesperson previously telling PEOPLE that "scheduling challenges" were to blame for the lack of a reunion and that the network would be "shifting our focus to next season."

Cohen later told Variety that RHONY was at a "crossroads" and that Bravo would be rebooting the series with a totally new cast and launching a second series — unofficially dubbed RHONY: Legacy — that would feature some of the most beloved New York Housewives on the franchise.

At least one alum has made it clear she won't be returning, Singer telling Page Six she officially won't be a part of the show.

"The Legacy, how can it be really good?" she told Carlos King last month on More Sauce's Reality with the King podcast. "The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway So now, what are you gonna call it. The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?"