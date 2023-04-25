Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are teasing that there's a twist for one of Fatal Attraction's beloved characters.

The two actors — who star as Alex Forrest and Dan Gallagher, respectively, in the upcoming Paramount+ series based on the film of the same name — hinted that there could be a fresh ending for the Gallagher family's bunny different from the original while speaking to PEOPLE at the Fatal Attraction premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The premise for the 1987 psychosexual thriller is that Dan (Michael Douglas) and Alex (Glenn Close) have an affair, which becomes an obsession and fixation for Alex, forcing her to do unspeakable acts to keep him.

In an iconic movie scene, Beth (Anne Archer), Dan's wife, comes home to find her son's bunny boiling in a pot on the stove, courtesy of Alex — but this time, says Caplan, 40, there's a twist.

"I mean, I feel bad that I can't deliver the murdering of the bunny for all the people who so desperately want it. It's really like people really want it," the actress told PEOPLE.

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in Fatal Attraction. Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

Teasing the new fate, Caplan added, "I actually think it's sort of brilliant to see the bunny early and you think like, 'Oh, something's going to ... like, Final Destination that bunny.' "

Jackson, 44, also hinted that the bunny storyline would get a modern upgrade.

"In the same way that certain other elements inside the story are updated to 2023, the way that the bunny gets dealt with is more in keeping with our social mores today," he said.

The new series follows two separate timelines — one in 2008 and the other in 2023 — and explores "timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," according to a press release.

Caplan told PEOPLE on Monday that she hopes viewers will learn something different with the direction of the show set in a modern light as opposed to its film counterpart.

"I hope it makes us reflect on who we were back then, the not-that-distant past … that audiences [expect] different stories or stories about the characters, deeper dives," Caplan said.

"We're not cool with just, 'He's a good guy and she's horrible,' " the Mean Girls star explained. "We just don't accept it in the same way. So for me, the most interesting thing was holding up the mirror to the culture, and to the audiences, and how far we've come."

The series also stars ​​Amanda Peet as Beth and Alyssa Jirrels as Beth and Dan's daughter, Ellen.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and co-executive producer, the latter alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason) and The Americans' Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Fatal Attraction premieres Sunday on Paramount+.