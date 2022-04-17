"My name is Lizzo and, yes, I'm shocked I have clothes on too," the music superstar said during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue

Lizzo Takes on Host and Musical Guest Duties on SNL — and Pokes Fun at Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumors

Live from Studio 8H, it's Lizzo!

The 33-year-old musician performed double duty on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, where she both hosted the late-night comedy sketch show and appeared as the evening's musical guest.

During her opening monologue, the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star walked onstage in a bright blue dress that she accessorized with a matching fringe jacket, as she joked to the in-studio audience, "My name is Lizzo and, yes, I'm shocked I have clothes on too."

Explaining that she planned to "break the record for the amount of times 'bitch' is said on live TV," the "Truth Hurts" singer then gave a shoutout to her mother, who was in the audience, mentioned her twerking TedTalk, and addressed rumors that she is "dating every little white boy in Hollywood."

As she joked that others think she is "collecting members of One Direction like infinity stones," Lizzo then got into gossip that she has carried Chris Evans' child, telling viewers, "I have no idea where that [rumor] started — it could be the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.' "

"It's called manifesting," the Rumors rapper playfully teased with a laugh (Last year, Lizzo joked that she was pregnant with the Avengers star's baby after previously revealing that she'd drunkenly slid into his direct messages on Twitter).

After her opening, Lizzo performed in an array of sketches, including one about a trivia game show, another about Beanie Babies, and one sketch that centered around the Black Eyed Peas coming up with the lyrics to some of their most popular 2008 tunes.

Lizzo's flute, which the musician has nicknamed Sasha Flute, also appeared in a sketch, where Lizzo auditions for an orchestra in need of a flautist. However, when the conductor asks Lizzo's character to play without twerking, she is unable to showcase her talent.

The music star also performed twice during the evening. For her first performance, Lizzo introduced herself and sang her newly released single, "About Damn Time."

For her second performance, Lizzo's mother introduced the star, who performed a new song, "Special," which comes off of her next album of the same name, out July 15.

Lizzo's hosting gig marked the second time that she has appeared on the SNL stage. She previously performed as musical guest during an episode in 2019 hosted by Eddie Murphy.

Other celebrities who have also performed double hosting and musical guest duties include Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Paul Simon, Lady Gaga, and Ludacris, to name a few.