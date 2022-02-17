"This is the greatest moment of my career yet," Lizzo said of her reality series, which follows her search for backup dancers to join her world tour

Lizzo Searches for Backup Dancers in Trailer for Her New Reality Show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lizzo is branching out to reality television!

The three-time Grammy winner, 33, will star in her own new reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premieres March 25 on Prime Video.

"I'm looking for dancers to join me on my tour," she says in a trailer for the show. "Girls that look like me don't get representation. Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself."

"We thick and we pretty and we know what we bout," she adds. "It's the battle of the big girls."

The series follows 10 hopefuls as they move into the "Big Grrrls House" and compete to make it to the end to join Lizzo on her world tour.

"To be a background dancer for Lizzo would mean everything," says one competitor.

"I need to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone," says another.

Speaking to the dancers in the video, Lizzo gets emotional as she says, "It's hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back. You were created specially in your image for you to enjoy."

"It's time to show the world how we do it," adds the singer. "Watch out for the big girls."

Lizzo has long been a champion of self-love and body acceptance. Earlier this month, the singer penned an Instagram post on self-love alongside a video that showed her wearing no clothes.

"If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose," she captioned her post. "We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves."

The "Truth Hurts" singer continued, "Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it."

She also shared an empowering, unedited nude photo on Instagram in April ahead of her chat with Dove for their Self-Esteem Project to inspire others to embrace their Photoshop- and filter-free selves.

"Normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural," she captioned the image. "Let's get real y'all."

On Thursday, following the release of the trailer, Lizzo celebrated her new reality show on Instagram.

"I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE… 🗣TURN IT UP—This is the greatest moment of my career yet," she wrote beside the trailer. "Y'all know how hard it's been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls BITCH IMMA DO IT😤 "