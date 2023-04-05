Lizzo and Jack Black Team Up as a Queen and King in 'The Mandalorian'

Add Jack Black and Lizzo to The Mandalorian universe!

The Jumanji star and the "Special" singer are among the show's latest casting coups, and appear in the sixth episode of season 3 of the Disney+ series.

"So fun working with @lizzobeeating on @themandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!" the Tenacious D frontman, 53, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside two photos of himself and the flutist, who would seem to be some of the unlikeliest residents of the independent planet.

In the pics, Black sports an extravagant beard while the Grammy-award winning artist, 34, dons a headdress and elegant plaits.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the duo plays Duchess and Captain Bombardier, rulers of Plazir-15, which operates partly as a democracy.

In an official synopsis of the current season, which began streaming on March 1, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue," with formerly lonely bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reuniting with Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda/The Child.

"Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together," the synopsis adds.

Among the new faces in this chapter, Back to the Future alum Christopher Lloyd also stops by. The 84-year-old actor, whose role on the show was first revealed last March, plays the planet's Commissioner, per EW.

The Mandalorian has had a history of hanging its hat on a notable galaxy of cameos.

Among the big names creator and executive producer Jon Favreau has lured to his universe include Saturday Night Live alums Horatio Sanz in season 1 and Jason Sudeikis in season 2.

Rocky actor Carl Weathers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard also directed season 3 episodes, and Favreau hinted to CinemaBlend there's more to come in at least one more future season

"With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours," he said. "We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] season 4. It becomes — how should I put it — more precise."

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.