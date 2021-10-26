Lizzo and Sarah Paulson Recreate Iconic American Horror Story Scene for TikTok Trend

In two videos, Lizzo and Sarah Paulson lip-synced some of the actress' most famous lines from season 2 of the FX horror anthology

Lizzo is ready for an American Horror Story cameo!

The "Rumors" singer, 33, shared a pair of videos with American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson on TikTok Monday — and the duo recreated one of the actress' spookiest scenes.

In the videos, Lizzo and Paulson, 46, lip-synced some of Paulson's most famous lines from season 2 of the FX horror anthology.

"Help! He's escaping! The killer is escaping!" the duo lip-synced, imitating lines from Paulson's character Lana Winters in American Horror Story: Asylum.

One snippet saw them going over the top with their impromptu performances, garnering 8.5 million views, while another saw them playing it hilariously cool — perfectly nailing the TikTok trend to perform the scene with as little emotion as possible.

Paulson has appeared in all but one of American Horror Story's 10 seasons. In this year's season 10, titled Double Feature, she played Tuberculosis Karen and Mamie Eisenhower. Season 9's AHS: 1984 was the only season she didn't make an appearance in the anthology series.

Last month, the Emmy winner revealed that the tenth season might be her last of AHS.

When asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live what her next collaboration with Murphy will be, Paulson — who currently stars in Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp— responded, "I don't know. It's the first time in about three years where I don't know."