Lizzie McGuire fans may have to wait a little while longer for the revival.

After filming two episodes of the Disney+ reboot series, original series creator Terri Minsky has exited her post as showrunner, Variety reported on Thursday. A new showrunner has not yet been named.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series,” said the Disney spokesperson.

Currently, the show is on a scheduled production hiatus as series star Hilary Duff honeymoons in South Africa.

Minsky’s exit comes just over a week after Disney+ celebrated the start of a new decade on Jan. 1 by sharing a video on their YouTube channel of what’s to come in 2020 — with first looks at all of the shows that will hit their platform this year, including the Lizzie McGuire revival starring Duff, 32.

In the brief scene, Duff pops down into someone’s car window, telling the person behind the wheel (and, in turn, fans watching at home), “Hi! It’s me.”

Duff’s dressed in the same black and gold checked outfit she was wearing when she gave fans a sneak peek of the new Lizzie McGuire series in October, in a series of snaps from the first day of filming in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!!” wrote Duff, captioning one of the photos. “NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire.”

Around the same time, Lizzie McGuire got fans even more excited about the revival series when Duff revealed that her on-screen family would also be returning for the series.

It was announced that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as mom Jo, dad Sam and brother Matt McGuire. The cast even convened for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the show’s first episode back in a photo shared on Instagram.

“We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room,” Duff wrote beside the happy snap. “What’s up fam. We doin this #lizziemcguire #disneyplus.”

The original Lizzie McGuire series, which ran from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Minsky, followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

Popularity led the show to be made into a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in which Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

Disney first announced that Duff would return for the revival as the titular character during the D23 Expo convention in August.

The series is slated to revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Minsky was previously announced as the showrunner and an executive producer of the revival, alongside Duff and Rachel Winter, who are also executive producers.

Duff has confirmed that the animated alter ego of Lizzie’s inner thoughts will return.

“She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” she said. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”