Lizzie McGuire fans got a Happy New Year treat from Disney+ on Wednesday.

The new streaming service celebrated the start of a new decade by sharing a video on their YouTube channel of what’s to come in 2020 — with first looks at all of the shows that will hit their platform this year, including the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival series starring Hilary Duff.

In the brief scene, Duff, 32, pops down into someone’s car window, telling the person behind the wheel (and, in turn, fans watching at home), “Hi! It’s me.”

Duff’s dressed in the same black and gold checked outfit she was wearing when she gave fans a sneak peak of the new Lizzie McGuire series in October, in a series of snaps from the first day of filming in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!!” wrote Duff, captioning one of the photos. “NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire.”

Hilary Duff

Around the same time, Lizzie McGuire got fans even more excited about the upcoming revival series when Duff revealed that her on-screen family would also be returning for the series.

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are set to reprise their roles as mom Jo, dad Sam and brother Matt McGuire. The cast even convened for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the show’s first episode back in a photo shared on Instagram.

“We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room,” Duff wrote beside the happy snap. “What’s up fam. We doin this #lizziemcguire #disneyplus.”

Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Hilary Duff, Robert Carradine

The original Lizzie McGuire series, which ran from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Terri Minsky, followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

Popularity led the show to be made into a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in which Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

Disney+’s new Lizzie McGuire series will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the series.

Disney first announced that Duff would return for the revival as the titular character during the D23 Expo convention in August.

Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire's first season

Duff has since confirmed that the animated alter ego of Lizzie’s inner thoughts will return.

“She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” she said. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”

The actress has also shared scoop about her character’s love life. While she confirmed earlier that Lizzie is not engaged to her childhood best friend-turned-love interest, Gordo (Adam Lamberg) in the new show, Duff told E! News in November that Ethan Craft — the shaggy-haired hunk played by Clayton Snyder that Lizzie and her friends crushed on — may still be on her character’s mind.

“He is hot. He’s very hot,” Duff spilled to the outlet of Craft. “I’m pretty sure there’s going to be, there’s going to be a thing.”

A specific release date for Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire has not yet been announced.

Other series expected this year from Disney+ include a second season of The Mandalorian, as well as the Marvel spinoffs, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.