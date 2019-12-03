Lizzie McGuire's Clayton Snyder Engaged to Actress Allegra Edwards: 'Looking Forward to Wifing You'

Image zoom Ethan Craft, Allegra Edwards Clayton Snyder/Instagram

Ethan Craft is officially off the market!

Clayton Snyder, the actor who played Lizzie McGuire’s crush Ethan Craft on the Disney channel series from 2001 to 2004, is engaged.

Snyder revealed his happy news on Sunday and shared several photos on Monday of his romantic proposal to longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards.

“2009•2019 Dear Allegra. Some things never change. Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger’s a bit heavier,” Snyder wrote in his Sunday post, alongside a pair of black-and-white photos holding Allegra’s face in his hands. “And not just because of all the pecan pie.”

“What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you,” he added sweetly.

On Monday, the excited groom-to-be couldn’t help but share a few more moments from the happy weekend with his now-fiancé.

“A few more moments,” he wrote, along with a video of Edwards excitedly laughing just after the proposal, as well as more photos of the aftermath of the big question. “A moment shortly after the ask. A moment when she saw my parents were there too. A moment that evening. A moment the day after in Bodega Bay. A moment shortly after that.”

Edwards also shared a few posts to mark the relationship milestone.

On Sunday, she posted the same black-and-white photos as Snyder, writing, “2009/2019 I get to grow older with the love of my life, for the rest of my days. 💍 I adore you Clay. Thankful is an understatement.”

On Monday, the actress shared a photo of the couple embracing, seemingly from the moment right after Snyder popped the question.

“11.28.19 He’s my home ❤️,” she wrote next to the snap.

While Snyder’s heart is called for, Ethan Craft’s just might still be available — for none other than Lizzie McGuire herself.

Hilary Duff recently revealed in an interview with E! News that in the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+, the titular character and her middle school crush could have a “thing.”

“He is hot. He’s very hot,” Duff, 32, told the outlet of Craft. “I’m pretty sure there’s going to be, there’s going to be a thing.”

The Younger star added that in the new series, Lizzie does have “an awesome boyfriend and they’ve been together for two years so everything’s looking pretty promising for her” — so it remains to be seen how exactly a fling with Craft might fit in.

The actress has been sharing tidbits from the revival on her Instagram for fans, and even teased Lizzie lovers with a photo of herself and former costar Adam Lamberg, who played her BFF Gordo, from set just last week.

“I feels so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut……hey now, hey now✨,” Duff wrote in the caption, referring, of course, to the song “What Dreams Are Made Of” from 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The Disney channel star added to E! News that “it’s been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie].”

“She’s a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There’s that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her,” Duff said. “She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got.”