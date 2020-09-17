Dynasty Star Liz Gillies Marries Michael Corcoran After Postponing Wedding Due to Coronavirus

Liz Gillies is married after postponing her wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dynasty star, 27, tied the knot with music composer Michael Corcoran in an intimate garden ceremony on Aug. 8, she announced on Wednesday, sharing several photos from the outdoor nuptials on her Instagram.

In one shot, Gillies and Corcoran, 47, stand in front of a floral arch while appearing to exchange vows. Another picture shows the couple in a sweet embrace.

"8•8•20," Gillies captioned the posts.

Liz Gillies

In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, Gillies said that she and Corcoran initially planned to get married on April 25 — the date of their French bulldog Otis’ birthday — but postponed the original nuptials due to the pandemic.

"Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone," she said. "It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait."

"It really focused everything down to what matters in life," Corcoran explained. "A big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic didn’t make any sense."

Instead of saying "I do" at the St. Regis Atlanta, the pair wed at the Inn at Fernbrook Farms in New Jersey with 10 guests in attendance, including both of Gillies' grandmothers, according to Vogue.

"We got tested before we left and quarantined with my family for two weeks before the wedding," she told the publication. "With everything going on, it felt so nice to be in my childhood home with nothing to do but relax leading up to the big day. We cooked and took the dogs for long walks and really just enjoyed each other’s company."

"It felt good to slow down. Overall, we were very fortunate to be able to safely spend this time with family. It was incredibly special," she continued.

For the ceremony, which was planned in under a month, Gillies wore a one-of-a-kind satin dress by Britt Wood Designs, Jimmy Choo shoes and blue jewels.

Gillies' father acted as the officiant, while her dog Bubba served as the ring bearer.

"It has been such a long road for us, and at times [it] felt like a total impossibility that it was hard to believe we’d actually gotten to that moment where it was really happening," Gillies said. "Once we were exchanging vows, it hit me that my dad was marrying us and our loved ones were there, and I think I turned to Michael and mouthed, ‘Oh, my God, we actually did it.’ We were so happy."

Reflecting on the nuptials, Gillies said she believes the pair made "the right — and only — decision" in pushing their wedding back four months.

“I’m very happy with the way ours turned out. I don’t think I would’ve had it any other way," she said. "At the end of the day, it’s about you and the person you love. The rest doesn’t matter."