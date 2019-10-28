Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Are Going 'Viral' for Halloween: Watch the Live Trailer!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are going viral this Halloween — literally!

In celebration of the Oct. 31 holiday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts will air the Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition special on Halloween morning, and PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer.

This year, the pair are putting their own spin on some of the biggest viral moments and trends of the year, including one of 2019’s biggest music videos, in an episode that promises to be “outrageous,” “audacious” and “contagious.”

While audiences will have to tune in Thursday to find out what costumes Ripa and Seacrest will be wearing this year, the trailer included some of their most notable ones from the past— including when Ripa recreated Kim Kardashian West’s famous “Break the Internet” cover.

In the trailer, the pair, dressed in Breaking Bad style hazmat suits, also shared a silly moment as Ripa took off her mask and complained that it smelled “like hot dog water.”

“My lunch,” Seacrest replied, retrieving an actual hotdog.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest ABC

Fans can also expect to see a spooky take on one of the year’s hottest new reality shows, which will be hosted by Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. Additionally, some of the scariest characters in horror movie history will be stopping by and trying their hands at some unusual Internet challenges.

Other famous faces that will pop up during the special include Jimmy Fallon, Josh Groban, Liza Koshy and Kal Penn, who will join Ripa and Seacrest in costume for a live interview.

Keeping with tradition, the hosts won’t be the only ones showing off their costumes, as audience members will compete in Live’s Halloween Costume Contest.

Viewers at home can also participate in Live’s Halloween Boxtume Contest — they must send in a photo of their homemade “boxtume,” a costume made out of boxes, for a chance to win a $5,000 Amazon.com gift card and a year of Amazon Prime.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on national syndication (check local listings).