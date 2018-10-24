Watch the Hilarious Trailer for Live with Kelly and Ryan's Reboot-Themed Halloween Episode

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are bringing things back to life for Halloween.

In celebration of the Oct. 31 holiday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts will be airing the Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt special on Halloween morning — and PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer!

Their 2018 theme? Reboots, obviously. The pair will reinvent nostalgic favorites throughout the episode, which will feature fan-favorite classics like Friends, Top Gun, The Brady Bunch, Saved By the Bell and more.

They’ll also dress up in a variation of costumes, teasing a greased-up Ripa in a black wig, aviator glasses, a white tank and chest hair, and Seacrest in pigtails.

“Everybody needs to be shirtless and oiled up,” Ripa says.

Fans can also expect to see a mini Dawson’s Creek reunion: Ripa, 48, and Seacrest, 43, will be reaching out to Busy Philipps and Jensen Ackles as they both audition for an unexpected reboot of the series.

Other famous faces who will be making an appearance are Christina Aguilera, Andy Cohen, John Stamos and more.

The morning will begin with a Facebook Live pre-show and will later feature “Live’s Halloween Costume Contest,” when audience members will show off their costumes. Winners will go home with prizes totaling $10,000.

Viewers at home can also participate in “Live’s Halloween Boxtume Contest” — they must send in a photo of their homemade “boxtume,” a costume made out of boxes, for a chance to win a $5,000 Amazon.com gift card.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).