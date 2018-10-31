I Dream of Jeannie! Friends! Saved by the Bell! All the Amazing Throwback TV Costumes Kelly and Ryan Wore Today

The Live with Kelly and Ryan Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt was pretty epic

Kate Hogan
October 31, 2018 07:15 PM
<p>On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest enlisted some very creative costumers &mdash; and some celeb friends! &mdash; for an epic Halloween special.&nbsp;<em>Live&#8217;s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt</em>&nbsp;took viewers on a journey through some of TV&#8217;s biggest hits &mdash; check out all the photos.</p>
I DREAM OF JEANNIE

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest enlisted some very creative costumers — and some celeb friends! — for an epic Halloween special. Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt took viewers on a journey through some of TV’s biggest hits — check out all the photos.

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
FRIENDS
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC
SMALL WONDER
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
ALL MY CHILDREN
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
SILVER SPOONS
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
THE BRADY CULT
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
SAVED BY THE BELL
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC
DAWSON'S CREEK AUDITION
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
DAWSON'S CREEK AUDITION
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
LAVERNE & SHIRLEY
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC
CHIPS
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC
I LOVE LUCY
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC
CHARLIE'S ANGELS
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC
