The animated series premiered on Nov. 18, 1998 and ended on March 25, 2005

Live-Action Remake of The Powerpuff Girls in Development at The CW

Sugar, spice and everything nice are the ingredients chosen to create ... a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls!

The updated version of the classic cartoon, which first premiered in 1998, is in development at The CW, a spokesperson for the network tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new project will see Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom as adults rather than three kindergarteners. The series will follow the sisters as they grapple with not having a childhood due to their crime-fighting duties.

"The Powerpuff Girls used to be America's pint-sized superheroes. Now they're disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" the description reads.

Diablo Cody (Juno, United States of Tara) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) will write and executive produce the project.

A release date and cast have not yet been announced as the project is still in the works.

The original series, which aired on Cartoon Network, premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons before ending in 2005. The beloved show centered on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, who were created by their scientist father, as they fought off evil in their fictional city of Townsville.

Image zoom The Powerpuff Girls Everette Collection

The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002.

The series was later rebooted in 2016 and ended after a third season on June 16, 2019. The reboot starred Amanda Leighton, Kristen Li and Natalie Palamides.