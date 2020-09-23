Liv Tyler Not Returning to 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Due to Coronavirus Concerns: Reports

“The door here will always be open for a return,” said showrunner Tim Minear

Liv Tyler won't be back on 9-1-1: Lone Star duty next season.

According to reports from Deadline and Variety, the actress, 43, won't reprise her role as EMS Captain Michelle Blake for the upcoming second season of the Fox spinoff series, partially due to concerns surrounding the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star,” said showrunner Tim Minear in a statement to the outlets. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake.”

Minear explained that Tyler's character will not be recast or killed off, teasing that the Lord of the Rings actress is welcome to return to the series in future seasons.

“While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told,” added Minear. “The door here will always be open for a return.”

Reps for Tyler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tyler is engaged to sports agent/manager Dave Gardner, and the pair live in Britain with their brood: daughter Lula Rose, 4, and son Sailor Gene, 5, plus Tyler’s 15-year-old son, Milo William, and Gardner’s son, Gray.

9-1-1: Lone Star recently added Suits star Gina Torres to the cast. The actress will play paramedic Capt. Tommy Vega, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will share the screen with returning lead actor Rob Lowe for the Austin, Texas–set drama.

"We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres," Minear told THR. "I've been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up."

The outlet reports that the show will begin filming in the fall for a premiere in early 2021.