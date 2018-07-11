Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé Breaks Down Over Her Daughter Penny's Potential Surgery

Terra Jolé tries to remain strong about her children’s health, but it’s not always easy.

The Little Women: LA star, 38, gets emotional in the latest episode of Lifetime’s hit reality show (previewed exclusively in the clip above with PEOPLE).

“The doctor called and said like, if she’s not walking in six months, [she has to get a shunt],” she tells her cast mate Jasmine Arteaga Sorge about her 3-year-old daughter Penny‘s potential surgery. “It’s been like, all of a sudden, I was like ‘Let’s look up everything to try to get her to walk.'”

Terra Jolé Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Jolé further explains that the doctor believes the extra fluid in Penny’s brain — a condition known as hydrocephalus — may be affecting her ability to walk, but the star gets emotional about the procedure.

“As a mom, I don’t want a shunt. Shunts have a 50 percent chance of failing,” she says. “I don’t want to take away something that will give her a better life. I just want her to feel like a ‘normal’ little person like I do. I feel like a normal little person, and I feel selfish for saying that.”

The latest episode of Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.