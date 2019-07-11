Little Women: LA Star Jasmine Arteaga Sorge Renews Vows with Husband Chris

Jasmine and Chris are back!

After a tumultuous year, Little Women: LA star Jasmine Arteaga Sorge and her husband are hoping to restore their marriage with a vow renewal.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of Thursday’s episode, the couple recite emotional vows seven years after they first walked down the aisle.

“Jasmine, I promise to be the husband I vowed to be seven years ago,” he pauses as tears fill his eyes. “To continue to love you every day. I will take the love you give me, the hope, the joy, the values you have to make me a better man, father and husband.”

“I love you yesterday, today and tomorrow too,” he continues. “I promise that I will always stay true to you.”

The couple — who share sons Mason and Benjamin — first officially tied the knot on Sept. 4, 2011.

“As we stand here today in front of our children, family and friends, I want to re-commit myself to you, my best friend,” says Sorge, 34. “I love you more today because of what we’ve been through. Thank you for being an amazing, Godly father and husband, and because of that, I want to promise to be an amazing, Godly wife to you.”

“I just truly want to show Chris how much I love him and how much I appreciate him because he truly is an amazing father,” she adds in a confessional.

The mostly symbolic ceremony was officiated by friend and LWLA costar Terra Jolé.

“By the power vested in me by some random website on the internet, I still pronounce you husband and wife,” jokes Jolé, 39.

The couple then kiss and walk down the aisle.

Ahead of the episode, Sorge shared a photo of her and Chris in front of a doughnut dessert area at their vow renewal reception.

“Can I tell you how thankful we are for each and every one of you…. Chris and I appreciate the love and support so so much,” she wrote.

Little Women: LA airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.