Little Women: LA Star Christy Gibel Files Restraining Order Against Husband Todd

Image zoom Christy and Todd Gibel David Livingston/Getty

Little Women: LA star Christy Gibel has filed a temporary restraining order against husband Todd Gibel.

The reality star, 41, filed court documents Wednesday in Los Angeles in order to protect herself from Todd.

“Currently, Christy is looking forward to mov[ing] to a place of healing and safety – first and foremost – for herself and her daughter Autumn,” a spokesperson for the star tells PEOPLE.

“Allegations have been made by Todd that are largely fabricated, per Christy, and she’s taking the steps necessary to find a means to an end.”

TMZ, which first reported the news, reports Christy, who married Todd in 2014, was moved to action after her husband allegedly impersonated her via email and shut her out of her social media accounts. Christy also reportedly believes her husband has been ripping up her mail.

A source told Radar Online, meanwhile, that Christy is “worried about [Todd’s] temperament” and wants him out of her house.

The request for a restraining order comes the same day Todd accused Christy of keeping his dog from him at a local animal care center.

“I gave her permission to board him for the afternoon on Monday with our other dogs… and she keeps extending his stay against my will, and she made it so they can only release him to her,” he wrote on Instagram.

Christy, who has appeared on the Lifetime reality series since 2014, has shared several Instagram posts in recent months that appear to hint at cracks in her marriage.

RELATED: The Little Women: LA Cast Face ‘Fractured’ Friendships in Explosive Season 8 Trailer

Earlier this week, she shared a lengthy message that read, in part, “I have picked up people that have tried to knock me down. I’ve done favors for people that can do nothing for me. I have been there for people that have not been there for me.”

Todd, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram last week that he has been seeking treatment for depression with help from a therapist and psychiatrist.

His message also included a plea to Christy to return home, as he claimed she’d been gone since April 17.

“I’ve come to fully understand it was the void created by my absence, my stupid spending habits, and just my total lack on every level that pushed Christy down that road and I take full responsibility for it.”

RELATED: Little Women: LA’s Briana Renee Says Her Kids Are Her ‘First Priority’ as Ex Is Accused of Assault

Todd also accused Christy of cheating on him and claimed her PR company, Blu Public Relations, covered up her affair.

RELATED VIDEO: Little Women LA New Season Supertease

The company responded in the comments section, writing, “Using mental illness as an excuse for your behavior is an easy way out… I have stood by for years and watched you manipulate Christy and Autumn. No one deserves to be treated the way you treated them.”

Todd followed that post with another message Monday that accused Christy of cutting off his internet and TV access.

“I don’t care anymore about saving my marriage. I just want to be me again,” he wrote.