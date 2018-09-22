Little Women: Dallas Star Emily Fernandez Reveals She's Pregnant 2 Years After Her Baby Son Died

Emily Fernandez is expecting again!

On Friday, the Little Women: Dallas star, who goes by her rapper name “Right Cheek”, confirmed that she’s pregnant with a baby boy.

The news comes just two years after the reality star lost her son Lontel Jahnar Johnson Jr. (JJ) when he was just 3 months old.

In an Instagram post featuring a very pregnant Hernandez, alongside pal Bri “Left Cheek” Barlup, the mom-to-be wrote: “This was 3 months ago 🙄 lol just imagine how things are now 😂🤣 @leftcheeklg”

She also shared a photo of herself holding her belly, alongside a screenshot of the TMZ headline — who was the first to report the news that she is not just pregnant but 8 months along.

According to the outlet, Fernandez is expecting her second son via IVF with Lontel Johnson, her boyfriend from Season 2 of Little Women: Dallas who was also the father to JJ. Although the couple broke up last year and currently aren’t together, Johnson reportedly plans to be a part of their upcoming baby’s life.

On April 27, 2016, the star of the unscripted Lifetime series and Johnson welcomed their first son together. Even before JJ was born, Fernandez said their baby experienced multiple health complications, including seizures and blood around his brain.

“My baby was having seizures in utero and doctors believe there was a problem with the placenta,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “Little people pregnancies are high risk and being pregnant with a little person is even more dangerous. JJ wasn’t receiving enough oxygen and he was born with blood around his brain.”

Though JJ faced severed complications, she and Johnson believed their newborn would pull through.

After coming to the realization that their baby couldn’t hear or see, and was continuing to have seizures while his heart rate dropped, the couple decided to take him off the ventilator.

“We realized that he was living his life in fear,” she recalled. “He would panic every time a nurse would come to change his diaper because he couldn’t hear or see them. Not to mention all the surgeries he had to undergo in that state of constant fear. It was heartbreaking for me to see him suffer.”

Added Fernandez: “I fought for his life – I demanded that he have multiple tests run. I wanted to be sure that I did everything in my power to save him and keep him… If he would’ve been average height, this would’ve still happened. Everything was due to his brain damage.”

Three months after her son’s birth, JJ died in early August. Fernandez shared multiple family photos on Instagram grieving her son’s loss.

“The gates of heaven welcomed their sweetest angel tonight. You were loved beyond words and I will miss you every second of everyday my king,” she captioned one shot. “I know you will rest easy and look down us watching over your sisters. RIP Lontel Jahnar Johnson Jr.”