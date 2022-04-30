Little Women: Atlanta Star Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson 'Stabilized' and in the ICU

Little Women: Atlanta MS. JUICY Juicy truly is the Queen of Atlanta and she’s set on taking everything in her life to the next level. Her inner circle urges her to turn her “Juicy Talk” radio show into a full-fledged TV production, but will she be up for the challenge? The evolution of her friendship with Minnie continues, but when it comes time for forgiveness, Ms. Juicy has her mind made up.

Credit: Lifetime