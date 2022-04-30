Little Women: Atlanta Star Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson 'Stabilized' and in the ICU
Little Women: Atlanta star Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" Pearson is in the hospital, her team shared on Instagram Friday.
"At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU," the statement, posted to Pearson's account, said of the 50-year-old reality star. "The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time."
It concluded, "Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes."
The statement did not disclose why she's hospitalized. A representative for Pearson tells PEOPLE there are no further details to add at this time.
Insiders close to production told TMZ that for the last two years, Pearson has been prioritizing her health by exercising and eating healthy.
Pearson first served as a guest star in the debut season of the Lifetime reality series when it premiered in 2016. She was then promoted to a full-time costar in the second season through the most recent sixth season, which premiered in early 2021.
The sixth season began with the cast paying tribute to former star Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who died in a tragic car crash in April 2020.
In PEOPLE's exclusive first look of the premiere episode, the group of women discussed their late cast member in a special introduction to the episode.
"So much has changed after we began filming this season of Little Women: Atlanta," began Pearson.
"We lost our sister Minnie in a tragic accident and our lives will never be the same," Tiffany "Monie" Cashette said.
"Our hearts are broken," Amanda Salinas added. "We want to honor her respectfully."
Addressing their viewers, Abira Greene and Andrea Salinas continued, "It's our hope that you can follow our journey this season as we face these difficult challenges together."
"And celebrate the friendship and sisterhood we forged with Minnie," Monie concluded.
At the close of the tribute, all six cast members came together to share their love for Minnie, saying in unison, "We love you, Minnie."
The reality star was involved in a car accident on April 26, 2020, and was later pronounced dead at the age of 34.