Little Women: Atlanta Star Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson 'Out of ICU' After Suffering Stroke

A statement made through Ms. Juicy's Instagram account said she is "fighting" and "ready to go home"

Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" Pearson is on the road to recovery.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page Monday, representatives for Ms. Juicy confirmed that the Little Women: Atlanta star was no longer in the ICU and has been transferred to a different part of the hospital. She had previously suffered a stroke.

"We are thankful to announce Ms Juicy has been moved out the ICU, however there is a new journey ahead of her for healing," the statement read. "We can confirm that Ms Juicy did suffer a stroke."

The statement also indicated that Ms. Juicy, 50, intends to persevere.

"Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home," the statement added. "She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers."

On April 29, a post on Ms. Juicy's Instagram page revealed that she had been "stabilized in the ICU." No cause for the hospitalization was immediately revealed.

The account then shared a quote from Ms. Juicy on Saturday while was still in the ICU. "I'm still the Queen of Atlanta boo," she said.

Ms. Juicy's sister, Tanya Evans, has set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to help alleviate the stress around the reality star's hospital and household bills. The fundraiser, which has a $25,000 goal, confirmed that Ms. Juicy suffered a stroke on April 28.

Ms Juicy Baby attends Offset Birthday Celebration at Republic Lounge Credit: Prince Williams/WireImage

"As a result, household and medical bills have been piling up," the fundraiser page explains. "She has just been moved from ICU but is still in the hospital recovering for what we know will be a long road."

"Although we don't have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers," the description concluded.

Ms. Juicy was a guest in Little Women: Atlanta's first season before becoming a full-time cast member in season 2. She appeared on the series through season 6, which aired in 2021.

Little Women: Atlanta MS. JUICY Credit: Lifetime

The sixth season was full of grieving as cast members lost fellow Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley "Minnie" Ross. In April 2020, she was killed in a hit-and-run car accident at 34.