Little Women: Atlanta Honors Late Cast Member Ashley 'Minnie' Ross in First Look at Season 6

After a monumental year of challenges and change, the return of Little Women: Atlanta is on the horizon.

Season 6 of the hit Lifetime reality show, which premieres Jan. 22, kicks off with Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" King Pearson, Ashley "Minnie" Ross, "Tiny Twinz" Amanda and Andrea Salinas, Abira Greene and returning cast member Tiffany "Monie" Cashette as the ladies come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city's vibrant hip hop scene.

But their worlds come crashing down with the loss of their beloved friend Minnie. On April 26, the reality star was involved in a car accident and was later pronounced dead at 34 years old.

Though her team initially believed it was a hit-and-run, an investigation by the City of South Fulton Police Department found that Minnie's car struck another vehicle head-on, and no third vehicle was involved.

In the season 6 supertease, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the costars are left reeling after the devastating news.

"Have you thought about how it's going to be without Minnie now?" Monie asks Juicy, as the two start crying and hugging.

In another scene, the cast reunites to pay tribute to their late friend at a memorial. Juicy chokes back sobs as she says, "I'm not going to have nobody to argue with no more."

Adds Abira, "Our friendship meant a lot to me because we started in the fire, but we walked through it together."

In a statement following her death earlier this year, a production rep remembered Minnie, a former hairstylist originally from Tennessee, as "the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever."

"She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," the statement continued. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

On the upcoming season of the hit show, true to their grit and perseverance, the ladies face the tragedy together and find a way to continue on, leaning on their unique humor and strength along the way.